Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 491,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 580,017 shares.The stock last traded at $20.51 and had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AESI. Raymond James cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

