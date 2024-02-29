AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $73,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,696.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,613.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,017.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

