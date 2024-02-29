Avalanche Price Reaches $42.68 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $16.10 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $42.68 or 0.00068176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00019005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,902,461 coins and its circulating supply is 377,212,821 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

