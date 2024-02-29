Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Get Avalon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.