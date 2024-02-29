AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $191.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock opened at $176.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.03. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 103.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

