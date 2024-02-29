Avidity Biosciences’ (RNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.72% from the company’s current price.

RNA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

