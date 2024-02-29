B. Riley Comments on Rocky Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Rocky Brands stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,169,000 after buying an additional 141,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,150.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.29%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

