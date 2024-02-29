B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,384,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 930,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after buying an additional 775,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.