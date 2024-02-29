B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

