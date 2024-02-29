Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 90.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

