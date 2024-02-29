Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 8,400 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,160 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 346.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,082 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $193,626,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after buying an additional 1,795,772 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

