Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,518 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.23. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

