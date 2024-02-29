Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

