Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.21% of Qualys worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Price Performance
Qualys stock opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.41. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,893 shares of company stock worth $2,059,300. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
