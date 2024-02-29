Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.21% of Qualys worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.41. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,893 shares of company stock worth $2,059,300. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

