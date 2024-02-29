Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,657,998,000 after acquiring an additional 833,197 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH opened at $254.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.60. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $258.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

