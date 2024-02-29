Bamco Inc. NY Has $17.88 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,002,052 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

