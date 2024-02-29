Bamco Inc. NY Has $20.94 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.78.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,364 shares of company stock worth $107,403,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $295.16 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.06 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.98 and a 200-day moving average of $253.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

