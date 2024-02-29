Bamco Inc. NY Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after buying an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $203.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.64. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $205.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

