Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 71.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,247 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.87 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.