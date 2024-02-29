Bamco Inc. NY Purchases New Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,281,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.20% of TKO Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $82.91 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.87.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

