Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBLY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBLY

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.