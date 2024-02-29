Bamco Inc. NY Sells 19,750 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $293,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,915.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

