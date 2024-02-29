Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.45% of Clarivate worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $150,975,000. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368,333 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $64,910,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $45,772,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CLVT opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

