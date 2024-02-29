Bamco Inc. NY Sells 363 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $378.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $380.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.