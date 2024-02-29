Bamco Inc. NY Takes $3.87 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 481,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

