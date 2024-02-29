Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the January 31st total of 14,489,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 1,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,006. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.