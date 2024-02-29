Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

NYSE:BLX opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.