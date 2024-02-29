Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bandwidth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Bandwidth stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,564 shares of company stock worth $89,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 543.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

