Bank of America Begins Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock.

MNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.79.

monday.com Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $217.42 on Monday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $239.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,105.56 and a beta of 1.19.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

