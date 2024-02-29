Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AS. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.11.

NYSE:AS opened at $16.02 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

