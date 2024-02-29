Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMX. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.60.

NYSE FMX opened at $124.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.47. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $143.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

