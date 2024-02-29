Bank of Nova Scotia Has $17.63 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,696.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,613.77. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,017.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.