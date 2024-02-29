Bank of Nova Scotia Has $18.39 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1,216.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Jacobs Solutions worth $18,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $66,583,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $147.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.95.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

