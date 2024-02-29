Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 157,431 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 157,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,934,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $175.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $181.40.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $362,584.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,898.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total value of $362,584.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,898.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,323. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

