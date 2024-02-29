Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.27% of Juniper Networks worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 144.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,840,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,367,000 after buying an additional 1,088,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.05 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,702 shares of company stock worth $8,052,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

