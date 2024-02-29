Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,035,159 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 592.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 35.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

MET stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

