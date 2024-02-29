Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 168,062 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,062 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.