Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 276,386 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,386 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.