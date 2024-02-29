Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 50,345 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $335.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.28 and a 200 day moving average of $298.19. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $347.14. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,270,962.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.