Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

