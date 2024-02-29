Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKNIY remained flat at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Bankinter has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $7.34.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.1266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

