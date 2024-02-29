Barclays Boosts Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $26.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of ESI opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

