Barclays Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $213.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $214.00 to $213.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Get Insulet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock opened at $163.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,742,264,000 after buying an additional 29,387 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.