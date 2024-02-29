Barclays Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $12.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of RIVN opened at $11.30 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

