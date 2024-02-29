Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Position Increased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Barclays by 127.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 139.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 281.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

