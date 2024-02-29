Barclays Raises Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $18.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Bausch + Lomb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,428,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,114,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 855,250 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 626,431 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 403,062 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.