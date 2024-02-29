Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $14.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.
RCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in R1 RCM by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in R1 RCM by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
