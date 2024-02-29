Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Earns Hold Rating from Argus

Argus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOLD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

