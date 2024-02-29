Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Barrett Business Services Stock Up 6.9 %
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
