Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.39) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 6.13 ($0.08) on Monday. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.10. The firm has a market cap of £72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

