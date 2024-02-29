Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.39) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Base Resources Stock Performance
About Base Resources
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.